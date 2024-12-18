Browns running back Nick Chubb goes on injured reserve after 4-time Pro Bowler breaks his foot

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, carries the ball between Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Nick Bolton, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been placed on injured reserve, officially ending a comeback season after he suffered a severe knee injury last year. Chubb broke his foot during Sunday’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Pro Bowler finished the season with 332 yards rushing and four touchdowns in eight games. He suffered a left knee injury in Week 2 last season at Pittsburgh. He worked his way back and made his debut this season on Oct. 20. Chubb didn’t speak to reporters on Sunday, leaving on crutches and in a walking boot. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t believe Chubb will need surgery and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

