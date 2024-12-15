Browns running back Chubb breaks foot in another setback after his season-ending knee injury in ’23

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb has to make yet another comeback. Cleveland’s star running back inspired teammates by returning to play after suffering a devastating knee injury last season. He broke his left foot in the third quarter of Sunday’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chubb left Huntington Bank Field in a walking boot and on crutches. The popular Chubb had returned from a gruesome injury suffered in Week 2 in 2023 that required two surgeries. Earlier this week, Chubb said he wasn’t close to shutting down this season to get ready for 2025. He has rushed for 6,843 yards since 2018.

