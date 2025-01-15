Browns name Tommy Rees offensive coordinator. Former Notre Dame QB worked as ball boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tommy Rees went from being a ball boy for the Cleveland Browns to running their offense. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski hired Rees as his offensive coordinator, promoting him after firing Ken Dorsey following a season in which the Browns went 3-14 and averaged a league-low 15.2 points per game. Rees spent last season as Cleveland’s tight ends coach, working with Mike Vrabel, who spent a year as a consultant with the Browns before being named New England’s coach this week. Vrabel had been expected to bring Rees to the Patriots with him, but Stefanski, who said on Jan. 6 that he planned to interview internal candidates, beat him to the punch.

