Browns’ Myles Garrett makes history with 2 sacks, but another loss leaves him frustrated

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett was in no mood to celebrate his birthday or making history. Garrett recorded two sacks and became the first player with 14 sacks in four straight seasons. But the Cleveland Browns couldn’t do anything on offense in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Garrett turned 29 and turned in another stellar performance in this dreadful season for the Browns. Garrett has 14 sacks this season and 102 1/2 in his eight-year career. He’s making a late push to defend his title as the NFL’s top defensive player. But no award will ease the pain of his fourth double-digit loss season.

