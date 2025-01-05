Browns move quickly after 3-14 season, fire offensive coordinator Dorsey and O-line coach Dickerson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson following their 3-14 season. Dorsey and Dickerson were informed of the moves in the aftermath of the team’s 35-10 loss in Baltimore on Saturday. Dorsey and Dickerson were in Cleveland for just one season. Cleveland’s offense struggled under Dorsey, who was fired last season by Buffalo. The Browns scored more than 20 points in only three games and the unit was plagued by injuries. Dickerson had the tough job of replacing Bill Callahan, the former NFL head coach who left to join his son Brian’s staff with Tennessee.

