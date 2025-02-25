Browns GM Andrew Berry insists team has no interest in trading Myles Garrett

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry insisted the team is not interested in trading star defensive end Myles Garrett despite his request to be dealt. Berry says the team “can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles is best for the Browns.” Berry says the Browns have had “plenty of dialogue with Myles” and “understand the frustration.” Berry had previously said the team would not deal Garrett, adding he anticipated Garrett going directly from the Browns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Garrett went public with his trade request just over three weeks ago when he said he wanted “to compete for and win a Super Bowl.” The Browns finished last in the AFC North at 3-14 this past season.

