Browns coach Kevin Stefanski takes back play-calling role following 3-14 season, coordinator switch

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will reassume play-calling duties following a 3-14 season and despite making a change at offensive coordinator. While introducing new coordinator Tommy Rees on Wednesday, Stefanski, who had exclusively called plays during his first four years with Cleveland before turning them over midway through last season to Ken Dorsey, said he’s reverting to his former ways. Following the Browns’ dismal season, Stefanski fired Dorsey and promoted Rees, who was Cleveland’s tight ends coach. Stefanski had resisted letting anyone else call plays before surrendering the role to Dorsey one week after the Browns lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture.

