Browns approve the Titans’ request to interview Catherine Hickman for GM, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have been granted permission to interview Catherine Hickman by the Cleveland Browns as the team looks for a new general manager. That’s according to a person familiar with the request who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team is commenting on interview requests. Hickman has been assistant general manager and vice president of football operations with the Browns since 2022 after being hired in 2019 as the football operations coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Meeting with Hickman will help Tennessee meet the Rooney Rule. The Titans controlling owner is Amy Adams Strunk.

