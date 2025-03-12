Browns agree on a 2-year, $20 million deal with defensive tackle Maliek Collins

The Cleveland Browns and defensive tackle Maliek Collins have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $13 million fully guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Collins started 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers after spending his first eight seasons with Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas. Collins, who turns 30 next month, has 30 1/2 sacks, including five last season. The Browns kicked off free agency by making four-time All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, giving him a four-year extension that includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million.

