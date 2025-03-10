Browns acquiring QB Kenny Pickett from Super Bowl champion Eagles, AP source says

The Cleveland Browns are acquiring quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Monday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because deals can’t be announced until Wednesday, said the Eagles will receive quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick in next month’s draft. Pickett, a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2022, started one game last season for the Eagles while backing up Jalen Hurts. He was 14-10 as a starter in two years for Pittsburgh.

