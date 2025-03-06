Brown scores 27, Skinner 26 and Arizona State women upset Cincinnati in Big 12 tourney opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalyn Brown scored 27 points, Tyi Skinner added 26 and 15th-seeded Arizona State upended 10th-seeded Cincinnati in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Sun Devils (10-21) led by 19 points with eight minutes left but needed six free throws from Skinner in the last 30 seconds to hold off the Bearcats, who got as close as 3 with 1:35 to play.

Arizona State, which lost to Cincinnati 73-66, now plays No. 7 seed Iowa State, which won the only meeting 80-73, in the second round on Thursday.

Nevaeh Parkinson added 15 points for the Sun Devils. Kennedy Bashman had 10 rebounds but did not attempt a shot. Skinner had four 3s to tie the school record of 76 for a season.

Regan Jackson scored 24 for the Bearcats (15-14). Tineya Hylton fueled the rally with 15 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter when ASU had eight turnovers.

With her team down 17, Hylton scored 10 straight points to cut the deficit to 72-63. Hylton and Jackson had back-to-back jumpers to pull within 74-71. Parkinson and Hylton swapped a pair of foul shots in the last minute before Skinner iced it.

Brown scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Sun Devils took a 19-15 lead. Skinner scored 10 in the second quarter as Arizona State stretched the lead to 43-32. Brown had 16 and Skinner 13 at the break for ASU. Jackson had 16 for Cincinnati but the Bearcats were just 4 of 12 from the foul line.

ASU was 24 of 30 from the line to 14 of 27 for the Bearcats in a game with 48 fouls.

