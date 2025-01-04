Broome scores 24 points and No. 2 Auburn opens SEC play with a 84-68 win over Missouri

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 24 points and had seven rebounds and four blocks, and No. 2 Auburn opened Southeastern Conference play with an 84-68 win over Missouri. Auburn (13-1, 1-0) shot 10 for 21 from 3-point range, with seven different Tigers hitting at least one triple. Chaney Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara each scored 13 points for Auburn, while Denver Jones added 10 points and seven assists. Marques Warrick had 19 points to lead Missouri (11-3, 0-1) and Marcus Allen had nine. With the win, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl tied Joel Eaves for the most career victories in program history at 213.

