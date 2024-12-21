Broome has 23 points, 11 rebounds as No. 2 Auburn beats No. 16 Purdue 87-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 23 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a shoulder injury, and No. 2 Auburn beat No. 16 Purdue 87-69. Broome had played only two minutes in the last game against Georgia State before hurting his right shoulder, but he and the Tigers (11-1) dominated the Boilermakers (8-4) most of the way. Tahaad Pettiford had 18 points and five assists for Auburn, which led by 33 points with seven minutes left. Denver Jones added 15 points. The 6-foot-10 Broome shot 10 for 15 and got the crowd going with a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game. C.J. Cox led Purdue with 16 points while Trey Kaufman-Renn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

