Broome and Baker-Mazara score 15 apiece and No. 1 Auburn runs away from Oklahoma 98-70

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 15 points each and No. 1 Auburn remained undefeated in Southeastern Conference play with a 98-70 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Auburn (21-1, 9-0) has now won 14 games in a row, the second-longest active winning streak in the country.

The Tigers had five players in double figures for the second straight game. Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson both scored 13 points while Tahaad Pettiford added 11.

Oklahoma (16-6, 3-6) was led by Dayton Forsythe with 13 points. Jalon Moore added 11, while Jeremiah Fears and Kobe Elvis both had 10.

Dylan Cardwell had a career-high six blocks for the Tigers, who had 11 as a team.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners didn’t have the paint presence to hold up against Broome and the rest of the Tigers’ frontcourt. Oklahoma finished with 20 points in the paint to Auburn’s 46.

Auburn: The Tigers may lead the nation in offensive rating, but their defense has been elite at home this season. This continued Tuesday night against what had been a hot Oklahoma offense.

Key moment

After Oklahoma went on a 9-2 run to cut Auburn’s lead to four, the Tigers closed the first half with a 6-0 run for a 44-34 halftime lead, then opened the second half with another 6-0 run.

Key stat

Auburn held Oklahoma to 33.3% shooting. That was a season-low for the Sooners, who were coming off a 61-point second half against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Up next

On Saturday, Oklahoma hosts No. 4 Tennessee, while Auburn hosts No. 6 Florida.

