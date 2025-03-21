Brooklyn’s Watford ejected after getting into scuffle with Pacers players

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Trendon Watford was ejected after scuffling with Indiana Pacers players in the fourth quarter of an overtime loss. The Pacers scored a basket, then Watford ran towards Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard and shoved him. Indiana’s Myles Turner ran over and made contact with Watford, and Watford shoved him. Players, team personnel and officials entered the fray, but the incident did not escalate. Two sets of double technicals were issued — to Watford and Nembhard and to Watford and Turner. Brooklyn led 84-79 when the incident occurred. Indiana outscored the Nets 26-15 the rest of the way.

