Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton has been suspended for 1 game for flagrant-foul points

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has been suspended for one game without pay after picking up a sixth flagrant-foul point this season. He will serve his suspension during Wednesday night’s home game against Oklahoma City. Claxton was called for a flagrant 1 foul with 9:24 left during Monday night’s 107-99 loss at Washington. He entered with five flagrant-foul points, so the decision triggered the automatic suspension based on the NBA’s regular-season protocols. The 25-year-old Claxton is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in his sixth season.

