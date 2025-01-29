Bronny James shows dad LeBron, Lakers he has plenty to learn in return from G League

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bronny James struggled in the most playing time he has received in his NBA career. Bronny was scoreless for the Lakers in their 118-104 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. He missed three 3-pointers, all five shots overall and had three turnovers. Bronny played 15 minutes just four days after he dropped a career-high 31 points for the South Bay Lakers of the G League. Bronny had not played more than 6 minutes in any of his first 12 games and had scored four points all season. LeBron had 31 points, nine assists and rebounds.

