Broncos start strong, but blow a late lead and fail to clinch a playoff berth in a tough defeat

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos had an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter Thursday night as they closed in on a win that would punch their tickets back to the playoffs after an eight-year absence. Just about everything fell apart from there in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-27 comeback victory. After getting outscored 21-6 in the second half, the stunned Broncos (9-6) were left to wait another week before they get their second shot to clinch their team’s first trip to the postseason since Denver won it all in the 2015-16 season.

