Broncos start strong, but blow a late lead and fail to clinch a playoff berth in a tough defeat

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) celebrates after his touchdown catch during the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos had an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter Thursday night as they closed in on a win that would punch their tickets back to the playoffs after an eight-year absence. Just about everything fell apart from there in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-27 comeback victory. After getting outscored 21-6 in the second half, the stunned Broncos (9-6) were left to wait another week before they get their second shot to clinch their team’s first trip to the postseason since Denver won it all in the 2015-16 season.

