Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix learns difficult, but valuable lesson in losing playoff debut against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix got his playoff debut off to a great start by completing a 43-yard touchdown pass to former college teammate Troy Franklin. The rest of Nix’s outing didn’t go so well as he and the Broncos were overwhelmed in a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game. Nix finished finished 13 of 22 for 144 yards passing, and led the Broncos with 43 yards rushing. Otherwise, the offense punted four times and turned the ball over on downs twice in the Broncos first playoff appearance since their 2015 Super Bowl-winning season. Nix says this is something he and the team can build from.

