Broncos QB Bo Nix already is thinking about his next steps with his rookie season in the books

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos went on the road to Seattle and lost a 1983 wild-card playoff game 31-7. There was a rookie quarterback named John Elway who played that day. Things worked out pretty well for the future Hall of Famer. Bo Nix, one of Denver’s most trumpeted rookie QBs since the Elway days, has written the first chapter of what he hopes is a similar book, right down to losing his first playoff game by the same score of 31-7. Through the growing pains, bumps and bruises, Nix turned in quite an inaugural season, leading the Broncos to their first postseason appearance in nine seasons.

