Broncos part ways with assistant Michael Wilhoite after he’s accused of punching a police officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday the team has parted ways with assistant coach Michael Wilhoite after he is accused of punching a police officer who told him he couldn’t leave his vehicle unattended in the drop-off lane at the Denver International Airport. Michael Wilhoite faces a March 10 hearing to be advised of the charges against him stemming from the Feb. 23 altercation with a police officer. Wilhoite worked for Payton in New Orleans before joining his coaching staff in Denver two years ago. Wilhoite also spent six years as an NFL linebacker before going into coaching.

