Broncos miss another chance to secure playoff berth, forcing a must-win scenario against Chiefs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos needed one win in their final three games to reach the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. They are running out of chances. The Broncos (9-7) fell short in an attempt to secure a postseason berth Saturday, falling 30-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals. After two straight losses, Denver needs a win in its final regular-season game, next week at home against the two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

