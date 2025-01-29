Broncos launch first-in-NFL program to equip Colorado’s high school football programs with helmets

LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos foundation is embarking on a program to provide all of Colorado’s 277 high school tackle football programs with smart helmets from Riddell. The team said it was a first-of-its-kind initiative in the U.S. The schools will begin receiving the helmets in May. They use 3-D imaging for custom fits and have technology that allows coaches to track impact and made adjustments to tackling techniques. When the players graduate, their helmets will be reconditioned for other players to begin using. The foundation will provide more than 15,000 helmets that could ultimately be used by up to 75,000 athletes.

