Broncos insist they don’t care who sits out for Chiefs as Denver seeks to end a long playoff drought

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If the Denver Broncos are embracing the opportunity to face Carson Wentz instead of Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, they’re not saying so publicly. The Broncos insist they’re only concerned about beating the Kansas City Chiefs to secure their first playoff berth since the 2015 season. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that he’ll sit Mahomes this weekend along with other starters because the Chiefs have already wrapped up the AFC’s top seed. The Broncos lost to the Chargers and Bengals the last two weeks when a win or tie would have put them in the playoffs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.