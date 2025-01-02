Broncos get third chance at ending long playoff drought as Kansas City plans to play bevy of backups

The Denver Broncos can clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, who are resting several of their starters. The Chiefs are 15-1 and have clinched the AFC’s top seed and lone playoff bye. So coach Andy Reid announced that Patrick Mahomes will give way to backup Carson Wentz and several other starters will sit out against the Broncos. Denver has lost two consecutive games when a win or tie would have clinched a spot in the playoffs. A trip to Buffalo next week would be Denver’s reward for making the playoffs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.