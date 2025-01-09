Broncos’ first postseason berth in 9 years has them facing playoff-tested Bills

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and an attacking defense has the Denver Broncos back in the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl nine years ago. They’ll face playoff-tested Josh Allen and the AFC’s second-seeded Buffalo Bills, who are making their sixth straight postseason appearance in a wild-card matchup at Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday. The Bills finished 13-4 to clinch their fifth straight AFC East title. The Broncos went 10-7 courtesy of the fast-developing Nix, the sixth quarterback selected in the draft, and a defense that led the NFL with 63 sacks.

