Broncos finally found their quarterback and ended their playoff drought. Now comes the hard part

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos ended their eight-year playoff drought in 2024 behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the sixth QB selected in last April’s NFL draft. Now comes the hard part. Coach Sean Payton said one lesson learned from Denver’s 31-7 loss at Buffalo on wild-card weekend was the need to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs. That would mean upending the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West a record nine consecutive seasons. In the offseason, the Broncos will look to upgrade at wide receiver and tight end. Left tackle Garrett Bolles says the team needs “some more playmakers.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.