Broncos feel they finally have the QB, roster to challenge Kansas City’s AFC West supremecy in 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are heading into the offseason having ended two protracted streaks: an eight-year playoff drought and a nine-year search for a foundational quarterback. They’ll need upgrades at several positions to take the next step but they feel they’re right on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they would have swept this season were it not for a blocked last-second field goal. The Chiefs are going for their third consecutive Super Bowl title. Next year they’ll be seeking their 10th consecutive AFC West crown, one shy of the Patriots’ record set during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

