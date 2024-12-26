Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is set to return after missing a month with knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Cornerback Riley Moss is “good to go” for the Denver Broncos’ crucial game at Cincinnati on Saturday.

“He’s doing good,” coach Sean Payton said Thursday. “He’ll be ready to go.”

The Broncos (9-6), who would end their eight-year playoff drought with a win or a tie against the Bengals (7-8), have sorely missed the second-year pro from Iowa since he sprained an MCL against Las Vegas in Week 12.

The Broncos allowed 26.3 points per game during his absence. With Moss in the lineup opposite superstar Patrick Surtain II, Denver gave up just 16.8 points per game.

Aside from allowing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to go back to employing more man coverage, Riley’s return is expected to give the Broncos defense back its bite.

“I think he’s got an awfully competitive juice, yeah, I would say you definitely felt his absence, not just physically as a player but also his presence,” Payton said.

Earlier this week, Surtain said, “it’s great to have him back” at practice. “I mean, you talk about a guy who was playing lights-out before the injury, but to see him back out there with confidence, out there practicing, getting his mojo back, it brings a lot of confidence to the team.”

Moss has enjoyed a breakout season in Denver with 71 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception. He played in 14 games as a rotation player his rookie season after recovering from core muscle surgery that relegated him to special teams and spot duty in 2023.

Moss wasn’t available for comment Thursday as he was receiving treatment during the locker room access period.

Moss has been the perfect complement to Surtain because of the physical play, bravado and the production he provides as opposing offenses shy away from Surtain.

“It’s going to be really good” having him back on the field, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “I mean, I know the work that he’s been putting in to get back and just knowing the type of season that he’s had I’m just happy that he’s going to be able to come back against an opponent like this.”

Denver’s defense hasn’t been the same without Moss.

The Broncos allowed 32 points to the Cleveland Browns when former teammate Jerry Jeudy caught nine passes for a career-best 235 yards. Jonathan Taylor’s unforced fumble at the goal line as he was about to score a 41-yard touchdown and give Indianapolis a 20-3 lead saved the Broncos in Week 15 and allowed Denver to seize momentum and get the victory. And Denver couldn’t stop Justin Herbert, who led the Los Angeles Chargers back from a double-digit third-quarter deficit for a 34-27 win last week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.