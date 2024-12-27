Broncos can end postseason drought by beating the Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos have another chance to clinch a playoff spot when the 9-6 team faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Bengals at 7-8 have a chance to make the playoffs, too, although they’ll need a lot more help from other teams. Cincinnati will have to start by beating the Broncos on Saturday and then finish with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

