Broncos can end postseason drought by beating the Bengals

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos have another chance to clinch a playoff spot when the 9-6 team faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Bengals at 7-8 have a chance to make the playoffs, too, although they’ll need a lot more help from other teams. Cincinnati will have to start by beating the Broncos on Saturday and then finish with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

