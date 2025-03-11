Broncos bolster their defense by agreeing to terms with former 49ers Greenlaw and Hufanga

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ top priority in free agency is bolstering the middle of their defense. On Monday, they agreed to deals with two San Francisco 49ers defenders. Inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga will sign their three-year deals on Wednesday when the NFL’s free agency period begins. The Broncos also agreed to re-sign one of their two backup quarterbacks and are losing the other one in free agency. The team announced that Jarrett Stidham will return on a two-year deal, but Zach Wilson has agreed to a one-year offer from the Miami Dolphins.

