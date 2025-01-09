Brock Purdy’s contract will be one of the biggest issues for the 49ers this offseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers’ brass have a similar mindset regarding one of the biggest offseason questions around the organization. Both sides would like to get a long-term extension done with Purdy as soon as possible and not have the contract talks still hanging over the team when the offseason program begins in mid-April. Purdy is nearing the end of one of the NFL’s biggest bargains for the 49ers, with one year left on the rookie deal that has paid him about $1 million a year. Purdy is in line for a contract that will pay him in excess of $50 million a year.

