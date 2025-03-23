Brock Nelson delivers shootout winner to send the Avalanche past the Canadiens 5-4

MONTREAL (AP) — Brock Nelson scored the shootout winner in the fourth round as the Colorado Avalanche spoiled a third-period comeback try by Montreal and beat the Canadiens 5-4 on Saturday night.

Colorado’s Charlie Coyle also scored in the shootout. Patrik Laine scored for Montreal.

Nelson had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Martin Necas, Sam Malinski and Ryan Lindgren also scored for Colorado (43-25-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots.

Montreal’s Joshua Roy and Juraj Slafkovsky — with his second of the game — scored 30 seconds apart midway through the third to cut Colorado’s lead to 4-3. Christian Dvorak tied the game at 13:32.

Slafkovsky took a holding penalty with 2:25 remaining in OT, putting Colorado on the power play. But, Montreal killed off the man advantage.

Sam Montembeault made 33 saves for Montreal, which lost its second straight yet extended its point streak to six games.

The Avalanche won their second straight and have lost only twice in their last 12 games.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado had nine shots in the first six minutes and scored on its 10th and 11th attempts for a lead they held until six minutes remained in the third period.

Canadiens: Showed fight in the second and made a push in the third. After Dvorak tied the score, Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield hit the post with shots.

Key moment

Dvorak received a pass from Brendan Gallagher and scored on a backhand over Blackwood’s left shoulder, tying the game.

Key stat

Slafkovsky has eight goals in his last 13 games. The 20-year-old deflected a shot past Blackwood for his 39th career goal. He needs two more before his March 30 birthday to tie Stephane Richer (41) for the second-most in franchise history by players 20 or younger.

Up next

Colorado opens a four-game homestand against Detroit on Tuesday. Montreal starts a four-game trip in St. Louis on Tuesday.

