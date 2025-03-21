Broberg scores in OT to lift Blues over Canucks 4-3 for 4th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philip Broberg scored 3:42 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway scored 24 seconds apart for the Blues in the third period. Zack Bolduc also had a goal, and Jordan Binnington made 15 saves as St. Louis moved two points ahead of Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Brock Boeser scored twice and Kiefer Sherwood also had a goal in the third period for the Canucks. Boeser’s second goal tied it 3-all with 4 seconds left in regulation.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 25 shots for Vancouver, which is 8-7-1 in its last 16 games.

Lankinen was pulled for an extra attacker when Boeser scored his 22nd goal of the season to tie it at 3.

Vancouver Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood (44) lets out a yell after being hit by a puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, March 20, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson

St. Louis pulled ahead 3-2 when Holloway scored his 23rd goal 9:52 into the third, just 24 seconds after Tucker tied the game with his third of the season. Holloway has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. Jordan Kyrou’s assist gave him at least one point in four straight games.

Boeser scored his first goal of the game 6:35 into the third period to put Vancouver ahead 2-1. Boeser has four goals over his last two games after snapping a 12-game drought Tuesday night against Winnipeg.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver struggled to generate many offensive chances outside of the first six minutes of the third period.

Blues: St. Louis has hit its stride since returning from the Four Nations Face-Off, having won 10 of its last 13 games (10-2-1). The Blues have won four in a row for the second time in the last month after not winning more than three straight over their first 57 games.

Key moments

St. Louis came close to winning on a pair of chances in overtime. Justin Faulk beat Lankinen on a shot that hit the post 2:15 into the extra period, and Lankinen stopped Kyrou’s wraparound attempt 32 seconds later just before the puck had completely crossed the goal line. The no-goal call on the ice was confirmed by video review.

Key stat

St. Louis is in playoff position for the first time since Nov. 6.

Up next

Vancouver visits the New York Rangers on Saturday, and St. Louis hosts Chicago.

___

This story corrects Vancouver’s record in its last 16 games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.