Broberg and Holloway keep showing why the Blues poached them from the Oilers last summer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway keep showing why the St. Louis Blues poached them from the Edmonton Oilers last summer. Broberg scored twice and Holloway got his 18th goal of the season in a 5-2 victory at the Washington Capitals that keeps them right on the edge of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Broberg and Holloway helped the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season and as restricted free agents went unsigned by the Western Conference champions until August. St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong signed them to offer sheets that Edmonton declined to match. The Oilers have lost five in a row.

