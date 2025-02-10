British Open offers direct pathway for LIV Golf players to Royal Portrush in July

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open has joined the U.S. Open in offering a direct pathway for LIV Golf players to get into the field for a major championship. The R&A says the leading player not already exempt in the top five of LIV’s individual standings following its tournament in Dallas in late June will be awarded a place at the Open taking place at Royal Portrush the following month. The U.S. Open announced last week it was awarding one spot to the leading player from among the top three at LIV’s halfway point this year.

