British Open offers direct pathway for LIV Golf players to Royal Portrush in July

By The Associated Press
First place individual champion Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC poses with the trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Montana Pritchard]

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open has joined the U.S. Open in offering a direct pathway for LIV Golf players to get into the field for a major championship. The R&A says the leading player not already exempt in the top five of LIV’s individual standings following its tournament in Dallas in late June will be awarded a place at the Open taking place at Royal Portrush the following month. The U.S. Open announced last week it was awarding one spot to the leading player from among the top three at LIV’s halfway point this year.

