British Columbia basketball championships moved after alleged mistreatment of transgender player

NANAIMO, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia women’s college basketball championship will be relocated from a school whose coach and players allegedly mistreated a transgender opponent. A spokesman for the Pacific Western Athletic Association said Tuesday that Columbia Bible College will no longer host the championships from Feb. 27 to March 1 as scheduled. A new venue has yet to be determined. The move comes after Vancouver Island University forward Harriette Mackenzie spoke in October about verbal and physical mistreatment she endured when her team hosted Columbia Bible College for a pair of games in Nanaimo.

