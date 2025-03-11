British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. fined $130,000 for hitting rival with an egg

LONDON (AP) — British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. has been fined 100,000 pounds ($130,000) for smashing an egg into the face of rival Conor Benn during a media event two weeks ago. The British Boxing Board of Control says Eubank was fined after being found “in breach of regulation 25 (misconduct) for his conduct at the press conference in Manchester.” The fighters had gone face-to-face as part of the promotion of their scheduled April 26 middleweight bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 35-year-old Eubank then reached into a pocket, pulled out an egg and smacked Benn in the face. Security guards rushed in to keep the pair separated.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.