British athletics plead not guilty to manslaughter charges over Paralympian thrower’s death

LONDON (AP) — The governing body for athletics in Britain and a sports official have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter over the death of a Paralympic athlete in 2017. He was hit on the head by a metal pole during training. The 36-year-old thrower Abdullah Hayayei from the United Arab Emirates was injured on July 11, 2017 in London and died. He was training for the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the world para athletics championships in London when part of a throwing cage fell on him. UK Athletics Limited and Keith Davies were charged in January.

