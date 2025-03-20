British and Irish Lions to play a First Nations selection as part of 2025 tour to Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The British and Irish Lions will play a First Nations lineup in Melbourne as part of a nine-game tour of Australia that includes three test matches against the Wallabies. Rugby Australia has confirmed the final itinerary 100 days before the Lions tour begins. It also includes a tour match between the Lions and an AUNZ Invitation XV, featuring players from Australia and New Zealand, in Adelaide in the week leading up to the first test in Brisbane on July 19. The match against the First Nations selection, including Indigenous Australian and Pasifika players, fills a void in the itinerary created when the Melbourne Rebels were dropped from Super Rugby. The 2025 tour kicks off in Perth on June 28.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.