Britain & Ireland takes 3½-1½ lead over Continental Europe in Ryder Cup warmup event for Europeans

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Britain & Ireland has taken a 3½-1½ lead over Continental Europe after the opening day’s fourballs at the Team Cup. It is an event giving European players a taste of match-play golf they might experience at the Ryder Cup in New York later this year. One of the points earned for Britain & Ireland came from Tyrrell Hatton and Tom McKibbin. That pair comprises a current LIV Golf player and someone who might soon be joining the breakaway Saudi circuit. Hatton and McKibbin beat Antoine Rozner and Julien Guerrier 3&2. The pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai was another big winner for Britain & Ireland in defeating Italians Francesco Molinari and Matteo Manassero 4&2.

