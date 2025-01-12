Britain & Ireland dominates Continental Europe to win Team Cup as Fleetwood claims clinching point

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Britain & Ireland has completed a 17-8 win over Continental Europe in the Team Cup. It is a golf event that gives European players valuable matchplay experience ahead of the Ryder Cup in New York this year. Tommy Fleetwood secured the point that clinched the expected victory for Britain & Ireland, which led 11-4 heading into Sunday’s singles after a dominant first two days at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort. Britain & Ireland needed just two more points from the singles. After Laurie Canter beat Romain Langasque 5&4, Fleetwood defeated Matthieu Pavon 3&1. Fleetwood also claimed the winning point for Europe when beating the United States outside Rome to reclaim the Ryder Cup in 2023.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.