Britain and Ireland close to Team Cup victory after taking 11-4 lead over Continental Europe

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Britain and Ireland have dominated two foursomes session to take an 11-4 lead over Continental Europe at the Team Cup on the second day in the United Arab Emirates. Britain and Ireland led 3 ½-1 ½ overnight following Friday’s fourballs and won 7 ½ of 10 points during the two foursomes sessions at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on Saturday. They need just two points in Sunday’s singles to clinch the trophy. Continental Europe must sweep the singles to retain it.

