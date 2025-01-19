Brignone wins super-G after Goggia takes downhill as Italy goes 2-for-2 on Olympic course in Cortina

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia made it a sweep for host Italy on the course for next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Brignone dominated a World Cup super-G on Sunday to follow Goggia’s downhill victory a day earlier when Brignone was third.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn had another rough day, falling midway down her run on the Olympia delle Tofane course, where she holds the record of 12 wins.

But Vonn, who returned to the circuit last month at age 40 with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement, avoided injury and got right back up.

Brignone finished 0.58 seconds ahead of Olympic super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.08 ahead of Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter.

Brignone and Goggia, who already won a downhill gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, are putting themselves in position to succeed Swiss rivals Gut-Behrami and Suter at the 2026 Games, when women’s skiing will be held in Cortina and men’s races in Bormio.

Brignone also increased her lead in the overall standings.

Vonn told The Associated Press on Thursday that she plans to retire again after next year’s Olympics.

