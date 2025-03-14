Brignone closes in on overall World Cup title with super-G victory near her Italian hometown

LA THUILE, Italy (AP) — Federica Brignone has all but locked up the women’s overall World Cup title by winning a super-G. The win gives the Italian a near-insurmountable lead in the season standings. Brignone extended her advantage over defending champion Lara Gut-Behrami to 382 points with four races left at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley. A race win is worth 100 points. Brignone previously won the big crystal globe in 2020. Brignone edged her teammate Sofia Goggia for victory in the penultimate super-G of the season in front of an Italian home crowd. Lindsey Vonn was the best American finisher in 13th.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.