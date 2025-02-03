Brighton signs one striker and loans out another after its worst ever Premier League defeat

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has signed one striker and loaned out another on the final day of the transfer window on the back of its heaviest ever Premier League defeat. Stefanos Tzimas, a Greece under-21 international, joined from FC Nuremburg on a deal until 2030. Tzimas will remain at the second-tier German team until the end of the season. Hours later, Brighton sent Ireland international Evan Ferguson on loan to fellow Premier League team West Ham for the rest of the season. It will see Ferguson link up again with Graham Potter, the West Ham manager who used to be in charge of Brighton.

