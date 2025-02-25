Brice Williams scores 18 of Nebraska’s 21 first-half points in loss to No. 15 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams was a do-it-yourselfer for Nebraska in a 49-46 loss to No. 15 Michigan. He scored 26 points, including 18 of the team’s 21 in the first half. Williams made three straight 3-pointers in the first four minutes and accounted for the Cornhuskers’ first 13 points. Connor Essegian was the only other Nebraska player to make a field goal in the first half, hitting a runner in the lane with 9:08 left. Williams finished 9 of 21 from the field. Nine teammates were a combined 7 of 41.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.