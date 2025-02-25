Brice Williams scores 18 of Nebraska’s 21 first-half points in loss to No. 15 Michigan

By The Associated Press
Nebraska guard Brice Williams dunks against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bonnie Ryan]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams was a do-it-yourselfer for Nebraska in a 49-46 loss to No. 15 Michigan. He scored 26 points, including 18 of the team’s 21 in the first half. Williams made three straight 3-pointers in the first four minutes and accounted for the Cornhuskers’ first 13 points. Connor Essegian was the only other Nebraska player to make a field goal in the first half, hitting a runner in the lane with 9:08 left. Williams finished 9 of 21 from the field. Nine teammates were a combined 7 of 41.

