Brice Williams scores 18 of Nebraska’s 21 first-half points against No. 15 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 18 of Nebraska’s 21 points in the first half against Michigan. The Cornhuskers trailed 25-21 at the break. Williams made three straight 3-pointers in the first four minutes and accounted for the Huskers’ first 13 points. Connor Essegian was the only other Nebraska player to make a field goal in the half, hitting a runner in the lane. Juwan Gary made a free throw. Williams shot 7 of 13 from the field in the half, including 4 of 7 on 3s. His teammates were a combined 1 of 19 overall and 0 of 10 on 3s.

