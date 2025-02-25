Brice Williams scores 18 of Nebraska’s 21 first-half points against No. 15 Michigan

By The Associated Press
Nebraska guard Brice Williams dunks against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bonnie Ryan]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 18 of Nebraska’s 21 points in the first half against Michigan. The Cornhuskers trailed 25-21 at the break. Williams made three straight 3-pointers in the first four minutes and accounted for the Huskers’ first 13 points. Connor Essegian was the only other Nebraska player to make a field goal in the half, hitting a runner in the lane. Juwan Gary made a free throw. Williams shot 7 of 13 from the field in the half, including 4 of 7 on 3s. His teammates were a combined 1 of 19 overall and 0 of 10 on 3s.

