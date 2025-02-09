Brice Williams’ double-double powers Nebraska’s 2nd-half comeback to beat Ohio State, 79-71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams pumped in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Nebraska came from eight points down in the second half to win its fourth straight game, knocking off Ohio State 79-71 on Sunday.

Nebraska (16-8, 6-7) knocked off then-No. 18 Illinois, then swept a West Coast trip to Washington and then-No. 16 Oregon before knocking off the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes (14-10, 6-7) came into the game fresh off a win over No. 18 Illinois and had won four of its last five games and held a five-point lead at intermission, 39-34.

Micah Parrish pushed it to an eight-point advantage by knocking down a 3-pointer a minute into the second half. Juwan Gary answered with a 3 for Nebraska, then knocked down a jumper and Berke Buyuktuncel added a 3 to pull the Cornhuskers even at 42 just over 17 minutes to play. Connor Essegian pulled them even at 48-48 and Andrew Morgan put them in front after diving on the floor to steal the ball from Aaron Bradshaw, then scored his only points of the game on a back-door layup with just under 10 minutes left.

Williams was 9 of 16 from the floor but just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc and was 5 of 5 from the line with four assists to lead Nebraska. Gary added 19 points and Buyuktuncel contributed 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Parrish was 11 of 21 from the floor, including 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, to lead Ohio State with a career-high 30 points. Freshman John Mobley Jr. added 21 points, knocking down 5 of 10 shots from behind the arc.

Ohio State plays host to Washington Wednesday. Nebraska hosts No. 18 Maryland Thursday.

