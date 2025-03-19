Brian Shaw guides Clippers after coach Tyronn Lue misses 4th game because of back pain

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has missed his fourth game after recent back issues. Assistant Brian Shaw took over for him, saying Lue’s pain has “intensified again.” The 47-year-old Lue had been getting better and was able to work Sunday’s blowout win over Charlotte while wearing a hot pad on his shoulder. Lue watches his team on television and sends in-game messages to the other coaches who relay them to Shaw. Lue’s back first kept him out on March 9 against Sacramento. He then missed two games of an Eastern road trip.

